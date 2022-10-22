  • Saturday, 22nd October, 2022

Atiku Commence Tours of High  Flooded States Tuesday

Nigeria | 22 seconds ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, will commence a tour of states with high incidents of flooding across all geo-political zones in the country on Tuesday.

A press release by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe states that the PDP presidential flag bearer will be visiting Bayelsa State, to kickstart the tour.

According to Ibe, “the tours to states ravaged by flooding become incumbent in view of the trauma that the incidents have caused its victims.

“Consequently, the tours will provide the presidential candidate the opportunity to have an on-sight impact assessment of these flooding incidents and give him a veritable window to input those ecological concerns in his policy documents.”

Recall that the PDP presidential candidate had supported flood victims in Jigawa, Yobe and Kano long before now. 

According to the statement,  “He was also the first candidate to speak on the issue and had counselled that persons living around the most vulnerable areas be temporarily evacuated following the alert by the meteorological agency that a further 24 states faced the risk of major flooding”.

