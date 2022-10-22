Again, EFCC Arraigns Ex-Lagos AG, Shasore

Wale Igbintade





For the second time in two days, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned the former Attorney General of Lagos State and Commissioner for Justice, Olasupo Shasore (SAN), before Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

Shasore was docked before Justice Dada on a two-count charge bordering on alleged corrupt offers to public officers.

It would be recalled that Shasore was on Thursday arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on a four-count charge of money laundering.

Shasore pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge bordering on corrupt officers contrary to Section 9 (1) (a) (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2020.

Following Shasore’s not-guilty plea, the lawyer to the EFCC, Bala Sanga, asked for a trial date to prove the allegation against the Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

But the former Attorney-General’s counsel, Yemi Candide-Johnson, SAN, requested for his bail on liberal terms or self-recognisance, arguing that Shasore, is not a flight risk and that the alleged offences were bailable.

In reaction to Candide-Johnson’s request, the EFCC through its counsel, Sanga did not object to the bail application but prayed the court to give conditions that will ensure that he attends his trial.

Ruling on the bail application, Justice Dada granted Shasore (SAN) bail and released him to his lawyer with a promise to undertake to present him to the court during the trial.

Justice Dada adjourned until December 6, 2022, for the commencement of the trial.