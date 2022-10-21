  • Friday, 21st October, 2022

Xhaka Fires Arsenal Close to Europa League Last 16

Sport | 2 mins ago

Granit Xhaka scored the winner as Arsenal edged closer to the last 16 of the Europa League with a narrow 1-0 win over PSV Eindhoven at Emirates Stadium yesterday.

The result leaves Mikel Arteta’s side five points clear at the top of Group A after they maintained their 100% record.

It was also the Gunners’ eighth successive victory in all competitions and they more than merited it in the rearranged contest that was originally scheduled to be played on 15 September but was postponed because of “severe limitations on police resources” following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka had the pick of Arsenal’s opportunities but some errant finishing and the performance of PSV’s Argentine goalkeeper Walter Benitez made for a nervy evening.

However, Swiss international Xhaka drove a low effort into the bottom left corner from Takehiro Tomiyasu’s cross to finally break the visitor’s resistance.

Arsenal will confirm their progression to the knockout stage as group winners if they claim at least a point in the reverse fixture in the Netherlands next week.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.