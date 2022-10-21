Sue Politicians Who Violates Electoral Act, Rivers ZLP Guber Candidate Task INEC

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Governorship Candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), in Rivers State, Mr. Leyii Kwanee, has called on the Independent National Electroral Commission (INEC) to invoke its powers and file charges against persons particularly politicians who violate the electoral act.

Kwanee, who was a former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, made the call yesterday while speaking with journalists against the backdrop of the Executive Order 21 issued by the Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike.

He said: “We wish to commend INEC for her swift response over the undemocratic actions adopted by the out-going Rivers state PDP led government by the recent approval of Executive Order 21, which prohibits the use public schools and sundry places without approval from the Ministry of Education.

“This order also compels political parties to deposit the sum of N5 million as caution fees. Consequently, this order is capable of creating unhealthy competition and violence in the state; and is inimical to the growth of business and employment opportunities in the state.

“This Executive Order 21 is aimed at monopolising the political parties and stiffening political space in the state.

“Following our demand for the quick intervention of the electoral empire, INEC have scheduled stakeholders meeting of all political parties and intensified its message of `fair play ‘and political tolerance; while also condemning state prohibiting electioneering campaign of opposition political parties in their state.

Recalling that the electoral commission had recently warned states not to deprive political parties of free campaign, urged that INEC should sanction any who contradicts their directive.

“Hence, the INEC have warned state government not to prevent political parties from campaigning in their domain. We, therefore, appeal to INEC to commence the process of sanctioning of the political parties that have approved this unwholesome restriction of the opposition parties from campaigning in their domain.”