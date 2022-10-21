SECUREID Founder Conferred With National Award



Ugo Aliogo

The Founder and CEO of SecureID Group, Mrs. Kofo Akinkugbe was on Tuesday 11 October, conferred with Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), at 2022 Nigeria’s National Honours Awards Investiture, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement by the company said Mrs. Kofo Akinkugbe was conferred with the OON awards in recognition of her invaluable contribution to the Nigerian Manufacturing and Digital Payment Industry.

The statement also noted that she is a dynamic business administrator, innovative director and technocrat; she’s a passionate and audacious pioneer who has revolutionized the narrative on manufacturing and gender perspectives in Africa.

According to the statement, “She was honored among 436 other recipients who were conferred with different national awards ranging from Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) amongst other national awards categories.

“Mrs. Akinkugbe currently serves as a member of both the Nigerian Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council and the Regulators’ Forum (a part of the Fintech Association of Nigeria). She also serves as an Exco Member of the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria, (MAN).

It will be recalled that SecureID Limited, under the leadership of Mrs. Akinkugbe, bagged the esteemed Global System of Mobile Applications (GSMA), drawing praise from several prominent personalities, including Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

“Mrs. Kofo Akinkugbe was also awarded the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) award for 2022, during the observance of the 19th National Production Day (NPD), on the 12th of May 2022 at the Banquet Hall, State House, Asokoro Abuja.”