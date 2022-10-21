Provinces Endorse Jinping’s Five-year Ambitious Plan

Michael Olugbode in Beijing

The re-election of Chinese President Xi Jinping for another term is becoming clearer as delegates from different Provinces of China have endorsed his next five-year ambitious domestic and foreign policy agenda.



A range of delegates on the sidelines of the ongoing 20th national congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the People’s Great Hall in Beijing, told reporters yesterday that their delegations had approved Xi Jinping’s report as a blueprint for building a modern socialist China.



The spokespersons of the different delegations from the provinces such as Heilongjiang, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Municipalities of Shanghai, Beijing among others; confirmed their approval of Jinping, who is also the CPC’s Secretary General’s report by-consensus.

The Secretary General had during the opening of the national congress of the party last Sunday delivered a report where he emphasised building a modern socialist China in all aspects for the next five years and going forward.



He had said: “From this day forward, the central task of the CPC will be to lead the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in a concerted effort to realise the second centenary goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernisation.”



He also highlighted an array of domestic and foreign policy interventions to be undertaken within the next five years to achieve the planned objectives.

The deputy secretary of the Hebei Provincial Committee of the CPC, Lian Yimin,, disclosed that all the 64 delegates to the congress from the province had studied and analysed the report and resolved to adopt it as a supreme guiding document in the implementation of the state programmes in their area.



He said: “When learning and finally comprehending the report, the delegates felt more strength and confidence.”

He revealed that in the last decade of the Jinping administration, their region has achieved a great milestone in terms of development mostly under the arrangement of coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.



He noted that the new area was established in 2017, to advance the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, insisting that this accelerated development after the transfer of Beijing’s non-capital functions that are not essential to Hebei.



He said so far more than 40,000 enterprises and institutions from Beijing and Tianjin have since resettled in Hebei, noting that this has culminated into rapid improvement in transport ranging from high-speed-railway, inter-city railway, roads, subways, among others.



He added that the province has witnessed billions worth of investments including Xiong’an New Area, an investment of more than 460 billion Yuan ($64 billion).

On his part, the Deputy Party Chief of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, Hu Yuting, said all the 64 delegates from the province endorsed the report, insisting that as they would create a fertile atmosphere for revitalisation and development.



He said: “It will feature a good business environment, strong innovation ability, excellent regional pattern, beautiful ecological environment, great openness and vitality, and happiness.”



He also said this “will play a bigger role in revitalising Northeast China in the new era. And we felt that the report was the political proclamation for building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects as well as the action plan to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernisation.”



Lian said: “When they talked about invigorating China through science and education and developing a modernised industrial system, they were excited that they can contribute as well.”



Zhang Jifu, who is a member of the standing committee of the CPC Shanxi Provincial Committee and executive vice-governor of Shanxi province, said that delegates from the province endorsed the report, saying the party secretary general was right to prioritise energy security among others.