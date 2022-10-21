Oyebanji Suspends State Functions over Speaker’s Death, Mourns

* Buhari, Sanwo-Olu, Bamidele, others grieve

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti and James Sowole in Aabeokuta

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed deep sorrow on the passing of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, who died on Wednesday, in Ado-Ekiti, at age 66.



The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said Afuye’s death was shocking, sad and unfortunate and therefore suspended state functions in honour of the dead.



Also, President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele and other prominent Nigerians, have joined family and friends to mourn Afuye’s passing.

Oyebanji said Afuye’s death was unbelievable, because he was on his entourage during an inspection tour of some projects in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday and did not show any sign of illness.



He said he was shocked when he got a call early Wednesday morning that the late speaker was rushed to the hospital, hoping he would leave the hospital hale and hearty in view of the medical attention he was receiving when he paid him a visit at the EKiti State University Teaching Hospital ( EKSUTH) Intensive Care Unit ( ICU), Wednesday afternoon.



“Ekiti lost an illustrious son, a perfect gentleman and a champion of democracy and rule of law. My heart bleeds over the loss of this great leader, who was a great friend and brother indeed.

“On behalf of myself, my wife, the government and good people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the Afuye family and the people of Ikere Ekiti. May the good Lord give everyone of us the fortitude to bear this loss,” Oyebanji said.



Buhari, in a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the late speaker had distinguished himself as a key soldier for democracy and was widely admired as a humble grassroots political leader, who relentlessly championed the interests of his people.

“He served the state and its people diligently and devoted his life to uplifting common good,” said the president, who prayed for the repose of his soul and fortitude on the part of his family, friends, admirers and the entire people of the state to bear the loss.



Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described Afuye, who represented Ikere Constituency 1 at the Ekiti State House of Assembly, as one of the illustrious sons of the state, who contributed immensely to the growth and development of Ekiti State during his lifetime.

The Lagos governor described the deceased as a principled politician, progressive, loyal, trustworthy and committed member of the ruling party in Ekiti State.

He said the lawyer and human rights activist turned politician spent his life in the service of humanity, Ekiti State and Nigeria, especially, as a Commissioner for Information, lawmaker and later speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly.



Governor Sanwo-Olu also commiserated with Oyebanji, former Governor Kayode Fayemi and the entire members of the state assembly on the death of the Speaker.



“Rt. Hon. Afuye was a committed public officer, who served Ekiti State passionately and selflessly in different capacities. He did his best for Ekiti as a member of the executive and legislative arms of government. He was also a committed member of our great party, APC till his death

“On behalf of the people and government of Lagos State, I sympathise with Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji and the entire people of the State on the demise of the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye.



Also, the Southern Senators Forum, through its chairman, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, described Afuye, as one leader that contributed immeasurably to Ekiti development through effective lawmaking and partnership with the executive.

Bamidele, in a statement son behalf of the 51 Senators, sympathised with the state government, Afuye’s family and political associates, on the loss of this priceless leader, who gave his physical and intellectual resources to develop the state.



“Hon Funminiyi Afuye was one leader that had etched his name in gold in the building of Nigeria’s democratic institution. He was patriotic and that necessitated why he put his life on the line fighting military junta as a member of the defunct NADECO,” he said.

Former governor and Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, Segun Oni, also mourned Afuye and described his death as not only a rude shock, but devastating to Ekiti people.



Oni, who in a press release by his media aide, Jackson Adebayo, said Afuye belonged to the group of Omoluabi Ekiti as a very humble and astute politician, who served Ekiti meritoriously in various political positions, added that he left behind a good legacy.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Hon. Femi Bamisile, too described as a rude shock, unimaginable disaster, unbelievable and unexpected, news of Afuye’s passing.

A former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has also joined the list and described Afuye’s passing as a monumental loss.

In a condolence message, Daniel commiserated with the government and people of Ekiti State over Afuye’s death, noting that the incident was unfortunate, even as he prayed God to grant repose to the soul of the deceased as well as give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“I received the passing of Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, the Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, with deep shock and utter disbelief. The Speaker was an astute politician, who died during active service to his state and the nation. His death came at a time his parliamentary experience and public service acumen are most needed.”