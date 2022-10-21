Osagie: Failed APC Can’t Lie Its Way to Victory in 2023 

Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state was staging a feeble comeback to the public space to pollute the air with their lies and poorly-crafted falsehoods, noting that the party could not lie its way to electoral victory in the 2023 presidential election.



In a statement, Osagie said the APC in Edo State seemed to be searching for its lost voice in pursuit of the golden fleece from the electioneering season and were “shamelessly falling over themselves to eat from the crumbs from the Lagos largesse in the run up to the general election.

“For them, the 2023 election is another business venture that must be harvested for its full worth. This is why they have staged a feeble comeback to the public space to pollute the air with their lies and poorly-crafted falsehoods.



“Though we have repeatedly stated that they thrive on vague and unfounded claims, which do not deserve any attention, however, it is necessary to educate them and set the records straight.



“The Edo State Government runs a transparent government that enjoys the support of the other two arms of government. The three arms of government have continued to work harmoniously to deliver the dividends of democracy to Edo citizens, who today are witnesses to the impactful projects and reforms ongoing across the state.



“It is mind-boggling that the party at the national level that has been borrowing trillions of naira to pay salaries of federal workers is making a fuss in Edo State, where the government has consistently paid the highest minimum-wage in the country and still continues to deliver on its mandates to the people across other sectors of the economy.



“It is also rather unfortunate that members of the APC emerged as members-elect after the 2019 general election but refused to make themselves available to serve the people and perform their legislative duties, because of their primordial loyalty to their godfather. For this, the party has lost moral grounds to pontificate on the conduct of the Assembly.

“It must be stated that Governor Godwin Obaseki has led one of the most ambitious reforms in Nigeria’s education sector through the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme. The programme has been so successful that other APC-controlled states have come to understudy and adopt our model. This is in addition to massive recruitment of teachers to fill vacancies in the sector,” he stated.