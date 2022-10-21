NNPC Names Vice Presidents to Accelerate Post-commercialisation Drive

*NLNG assures flooding won’t impact cooking gas availability

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has named five executive vice presidents in its efforts to consolidate its post-commercialisation drive, THISDAY learnt yesterday.



Accordingly, the Group Executive Director, Upstream, Adokiye Tombomieye is now the Executive Vice President (Upstream) while the Group Executive Director, Downstream, Mr. Adeyemi Adetunji will take the role of Executive Vice President (Downstream).



In addition, the Executive Director, Gas and Power, Abdulkabir Ahmed will become the Executive Vice President, Gas, Power and New Energies, while Inuwa Danladi has been named the Executive Vice President, Business Services.

Furthermore, Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan will take the role of Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Sustainability; while Chidi Momah becomes the General Counsel for the National Oil Company (NOC).



Aside helping the NNPC establish continuity of leadership in critical business areas, it was gathered that the move will further give the NOC the leeway to recruit expatriates from any part of the world and enable the company benefit from international best practices in the oil and gas industry.



The Corporate Affairs Commission(CAC) had on September 21 last year completed the incorporation of the NNPC Ltd in accordance with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on August 16, 2021.



Meanwhile, the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) has said that the force majeure it recently declared will not affect the supply of the product to the market.



General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Andy Odeh, while speaking on Arise Television, THISDAY’s broadcast arm yesterday, stated that its not likely that the development will impact the local cooking gas market.



The company provides about 40 per cent of LPG used in the domestic market, while the rest is imported.

“We are aware of the flooding in part of the country, specifically in the Niger Delta area. But just to assure that the notification is that our facility in terms of production has not been impacted. We are still producing LNG or exporting LNG.



“However, the notice of force majeure that was issued was clearly to say that our upstream gas suppliers have been impacted by the flooding where the gas is coming from and as a result of that, we are not getting the gas coming into our facility to liquefy and export.



“Just to emphasise, we are still in production and we are still exporting LNG and LPG from our facility on Bonny Island,” he said . According to him, the situation will get better when the flood levels reduce.



He added: “Everyone is watching and waiting; however, the assurance is that as at yesterday (Wednesday, October 19, 2022) the flood has level has remained where it is. It hasn’t risen beyond where it was. The commitment from our gas suppliers is that as soon as the situation gets better, more gas will come into our facility.”



According to him: “ LPG is in the market and should be in the market the way we used to buy it in the market in terms of volume and availability.”

Massive flooding across the country had disrupted economic activities and displaced thousands in recent weeks, with over 600 people having been confirmed dead by the government.



Earlier, the NLNG had declared force Majeure on its 22 million tons per annum processing plant, explaining that the development impacted its upstream gas suppliers.