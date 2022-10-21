NEMA Distributes Relief Materials to Flood Victims in Ondo





Fidelis David in Akure

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) yesterday distributed relief materials worth millions of naira to support persons affected by flood disaster in Ondo State.

Distributing the materials in Akure, the state capital, the Director-General of the agency, Mr. Ahmed Habib said the items distributed included President Muhammadu Buhari’s special intervention of assorted grains from silos.

He said the quantity of grains approved for the state were 2,100 bags of 50kg maize; 1,774 bags of 50kg sorghum; 3,948 bags of 25kg Garri; 1,000 bags of 10kg rice; 1,000 bags of 10kg beans; 1,000 bags of 10kg maize; 75 bags of 20kg salt; 75 kegs of vegetable oil (20ltrs); 150 cartons of seasoning cubes, and 75 cartons of canned tomato.

Ahmed, who was represented by the Director, Special Duties, NEMA, Dr. Bamidele Onimode, said: “The non-food items comprised 7,350 pieces of nylon mats; 1,000 pieces of treated mosquito nets; 600 cartons of bath soap; 2,500 pieces of guinea brocade (five yards); 1,000 pieces of children’s wear; 1,000 pieces of women’s wear and 1,000 pieces of men’s wear.

“These items have been delivered to the state government to assist the most vulnerable groups. The grains will be distributed directly to the deserving persons in collaboration with the state government, senators from the state and the minister representing Ondo State.

“We all agree that in the last couple of weeks, several states of the federation, including Ondo State, have suffered widespread flood disasters which unfortunately have resulted in loss of lives, human displacement, loss of means of livelihoods and socio-economic dislocation. The current global economic meltdown and pre-harvest food shortages have further exposed the vulnerability of the affected population.”

The NEMA DG noted that the Ekiti State operations office of NEMA has continuously working with critical stakeholders, including but not limited to the state Ministries of Agriculture, Environment and Water Resources, Ondo State Emergency Management Agency (OnSEMA), Ondo State Fire Service among others to respond and conduct damage and loss assessments to guide relief intervention to persons in need of support in the state.

He said the results of the assessment indicated that about 5,235 households were affected by the floods, several

houses destroyed, while cultivated hectares of farmlands were submerged.

In his remarks, the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, commended the federal hovernment and NEMA for coming to the rescue of the victims in the state, saying the gesture will assist victims affected by the ravaging flood, while also assuring them of its proper and timely distribution.