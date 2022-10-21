Low Rating Worries Edo, Set to Boost Ease of Doing Business

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The low rating of Edo State (34) in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) is a source of worry as the government has vowed to work with all stakeholders to reverse the trend.

At a workshop held in conjunction with GIZ in Benin City yesterday, Kelvin Uwaibi, who is the Secretary of the Ease of Doing Business in the state, noted that the survey was perspective in nature but assured that stakeholders were being carried along to ensure that the rating changes.

He said: “The state was 34th in the Ease of Doing Business rating but I am sure we have done a lot and it will improve when the next rating is released before the end of the year.

“Today’s events is to seek agreement with the Local Government the on how to improve the way business is done since most businesses take place at the level. We also launched the Ease of Doing Business guide to ensure that the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have a document to work with. The guide will also give the MDAs something to look at as a benchmark.

“The 34th position is a past result and I am sure that the state would have climbed up the ladder before another one is released before the end of this year. Let me also point out that the result was from a perception survey.

“We have also found out that communication is key to improve the ease of doing business so we have also put up a communication department to transmit what we are doing to the grassroots while having good roads, electricity and other amenities will help boost business operations,” Uwaibi stated.

Also speaking, Edo Coordinator, GIZ-SEDIN, Blessing Ajimoti, said under this partnership, the SEDIN programme is supporting the Ease of Doing Business Secretariat in its focal states in their bid to reform the development and implementation of the institutional, legal and regulatory frameworks toward the impevement of the business enabling environment in the states.

She stated that this is particularly important in fostering a conducive environment for MSME development and investment facilitation in terms of improved procedures, costs and time in the interactions between MSMEs and investors and the MDAs.

She added: “As part of these efforts, GIZ-SEDIN has been supporting the Edo State Investment Promotion Office in its role as the Secretariat of the Ease of Doing Business Council in several areas. For example, we supported the recent workshop held by the Edo EoDB Secretariat on the capacity development of designated Ease of Doing Business and Investment Facilitation Liaison Officers from more than 30 Ministries Departments and Agencies of the Edo State Government.

“Again GIZ-SEDIN is supporting the Edo EoDB Council’s Secreatriat to develop and launch the Edo State Ease of Doing Business Guide Book which will provide direction to the various MDAs on their roles and essential contributions toward Ease of Doing Business in Edo State.

“Beyond our collaboration with the EoDB Council’s Secretariat, we have also be supporting other MDAs in their objective to improve the business enabling environment in Edo State,” she added.