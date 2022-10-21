Late Chief Innocent Agu Goes Home

Mary Nnah

On Friday, October 21st, a well-known Makurdi-based building materials contractor, the late Chief Innocent Agu, also known as the Iloha Nwata who died at the age of 64, will be laid to rest.

A Christian wake-keep service for the late merchandiser will hold on Thursday, October 20th at his compound, Umuobene, Amaji Umuabi, Udi, Enugu while on Friday, October 21st, his body leaves the Eastern Medical Centre for a burial service at the St. Peters Anglican Church, Amaji Umuabi, followed immediately by interment.

During his lifetime, the late Agu distinguished and earned himself various titles in his hometown, Umuabi and Makurdi including Ilohawata, Ogbushasha and so on. He was a darling to all on the home front in both the immediate and extended families.

Agu who will be missed dearly by his loved ones was equally a religious man whose vacuum will be felt in the Anglican Communion Worldwide.

The well-celebrated and sensational Umuabi man is survived by brothers, a wife, sisters, children, in-laws, nephews, nieces, friends and well-wishers among whom are Mr. Donald Agu, Sir Ogbuefi Joe Ojukwu and Lolo Lady Bridget Ojukwu and Mrs. Jane Ozonu.