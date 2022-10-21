Lagos Commissioner, Stakeholders Grace Unveiling of Code4teen Lab

Code 4teen, one of Nigeria’s leading education technology research lab, with focus on providing solution to technology literacy for the next generation, has recently partnered Grandmates School.

This partnership has resulted to the development of a computer laboratory centered on aiding the complete integration of computer language into the educational eco-system by providing both content and infrastructure products leveraging research and automation.

At the unveiling of the lab, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo; owner of Greensprings School, Mrs. Lai Koiki, and Senior Special Assistant on Education to the state governor, Miss Adetola Salau, graced the occasion as well as other educational stakeholders in the state, representatives of schools using the products; business executives among others.

At the occasion, the commissioner said: “Since we came onboard, we have been looking at the curriculum, and we have been able to integrate some subjects into our schools’ in a bid to build skills of the students. We ensure that these skills are unconsciously adopted. Coding is part of what we are excited about, as it is the future of education. I have a peripheral knowledge of coding and I know it is the future. Lagos State is excited to invest in it.”

Founder and Executive Director, Research and Automation, Code 4teen Labs, Otaru Daudu, added that: “Alpha was set up within an 8-week timeframe, and the design of the lab was guided by Flemings’ theory on learning style. This ensured that we accounted for auditory learners through ceiling speaker installations, visual learning through interactive board and traditional learner through the availability of desktops through which students can learn and practice. Education Science and Psychology remain the key drivers behind all decisions taken in designing and fitting the lab.”

Also, the Proprietor of Grandmates and its teachers expressed their appreciation for the combined effort with Code4teen in delivering this product to their students. A live demonstration of the product was conducted involving several stakeholders who graced the occasion.

“Our interactive textbook Andrew Teaches Coding; and continuous development plan for computer science together with the newly installed 21st century Code4teen Lab have come together to ensure access to coding can be achieved by all students at Grandmates School. This opens them up to prepare for the immense opportunities presented by a technology-driven world,” he said.