Ibibio Group Sympathises with YPP Guber Candidate in A’Ibom over Death of Brother, Aides

A socio-cultural organisation in Akwa Ibom State, the Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio (MMI), has joined other Nigerians to sympathise with the governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, over the death of his younger brother, late Akparawa Robert Albert Akpan.

The leaders of the foremost organisation at a condolence visit to Akpan said Late Robert was committed to the group and Akwa Ibom State cause.

The International President of MMI, Akparawa James Edet, led members of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Advisory Council and the Central Working Committee to commiserate with Akpan and his family at his Shelter Afrique Residence in Uyo.

As a member, he said late Robert Akpan was a very hard-working gentleman with great passion for community service in all spheres.

Edet said Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio would greatly miss Robert, who was not just committed to the cause of MMI but also to the Akwa Ibom State in general.

He urged Senator Akpan, who is a gubernatorial candidate in the state, to take solace in God, and prayed for the repose of the souls of late Robert Akpan and others, who were killed by gunmen recently.

“We were thinking of meeting with you to celebrate your outstanding performance and achievements in the Nigerian Senate and subsequent awards of excellence, but we’re struck by the news of the death of your brother and two close aides. We pray God to comfort you and your family in these trying moments,” he said.

Responding, Akpan thanked the group for the visit, saying the sudden demise of Robert Akpan came as a terrible shock to him and the family.

“We are really consoled by your visit, especially as you are accompanied by the entire leadership of your formidable organisation. It shows how well you cherish Late Robert Albert, who was your devoted member.

“Let me use this opportunity to congratulate you on your emergence as the International President of Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio. I really regret my inability to attend your inauguration due to other national engagements,” the senator stated.