Friends, Families Extol Mama Ibidapo at Wake

Rebecca Ejifoma

Friends, acquaintances and loved ones have extolled the late Chief Mrs Jadesola Ibidapo, who passed on September 13 at age 90, during the Wake on Wednesday, October 12 at the Abalti Barracks Hall in the Surulere area of Lagos.

They paid their last respect to pave way for the Farewell Service slated for Thursday, October 13 in Lagos.

“One thing is certain, no matter how long you live on earth, one day you must leave this planet earth. And death comes at the speed of the wind, nobody knows when it will blow in one’s direction.

Those were the comforting words of the Arch Cathedral Provost of The African Church, Ven Dr Oluwasegun Oladosu, from the elevated altar where other ministers were seated according to the order of The African Church. Adding to that, “Chief Mrs Jadesola Ibidapo was a good manager. She managed her life well. There was no contour in her life till she went to meet her Lord.”

The Ven eulogised Ibidapo as a cheerful giver, who never missed a time to distribute foodstuffs to the church members during festivities like Christmas, the first day of January and her birthday celebrations.

He also commended the children on how they catered to their mother in old age and stood by her in her last days at the hospital. “Mama lived a comfortable life and reaped the fruit of her labour on her children and grandchildren,” the Arch Cathedral Provost emphasised.

He, therefore, admonished the children to continue in her footsteps in distributing gift items to the less privileged and to always remember The African Church as she did.

Until her demise on Tuesday 13 September, many regarded Ibidapo as an embodiment of wisdom, a lover of God and humanity while some testified of her benevolence, rare wisdom in handling life crises, especially marital problems, and lover of hymn songs.

Among the song renditions led by the choir at the service were Nearer My God to Thee, Rock of Ages, and Abide with Me all chorused in the Yoruba language.

Mama Ibidapo, as she is fondly called, was born on 23rd March 1932 at Varon Lane on Lagos Island to the family of Abraham Onigbanjo.

She is survived by seven children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They include Prof (Mrs) Yemi Olatunji-Bello, Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU); Mr Kunle Ibidapo, a retired pilot; Mr Tayo Ibidapo, a renowned accountant; and THISDAY’s Rogba Ibidapo.

Others at the Wake included African Church Primate, His Eminence, Julius Olayinka Osayande Abbe, clergymen, church members and more.

A farewell service was held at RCCG Headquarters, Throne of Grace in Ebute Metta on Thursday and was interred at Ebony Private Vaults at Ikoyi Cemetery before a reception at Habour Point, Victoria Island.