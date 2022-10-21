Flood: Sharkhouse Foundation Solicits Funds for Niger Delta Flood Victims

Sharkhouse Foundation, a non-governmental organisation supporting local fishermen mostly in Rivers State, has appealed to public-spirited individuals to donate funds and relief items to ameliorate the impacts of the raging flood on the people of the Niger Delta region.

This appeal comes following the persistent flooding that is currently ravaging and misplacing residents and destroying properties across several states in the Niger Delta.

According to the Federal Government, the flooding disaster has killed over 603 persons, displaced 1,302,589 million people and destroyed over 108,393 hectares of farmlands across the country.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq warned of more devastating effects in Anambra, Cross River, Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa States respectively.

Following this ugly and sudden trend, the CEO of Sharkhouse Foundation, Ibinabo Oruitemeka has risen to the occasion to provide succour to victims of the flood in the affected states.

“Our goal is to help mitigate the lights of the people in this torrid time of flooding. The fund donations or in-kind will further help reduce poverty and hunger,” she emphasised.

While noting that the donations can be in cash or kind, the CEO emphasised that the funds would be used for food (canned and fresh), insecticide-treated nets, medications, first aid kits, potable water, cooking and eating utensils, diapers, disposable cups and plates, sanitary pads, towels, sponges, toiletries, clothes and mattresses among others.

She emphasised, “Since the emergency outbreak, victims across the Niger Delta have decried the incessant mosquito bites and hunger.

“Victims of the Omoku flood in Rivers State have continued to cry out for help over hunger, mosquito bites and more due to the flooding.”

With this, Sharkhouse has partnered with local fishermen across the Niger Delta. “These fishermen take relief items and cash to the victims. And they also assist those stranded across the waters.

“We have taken the lead by sending relief materials to the victims. By Tuesday, the fishermen would have arrived there,” says Oruitemeka.

The Sharkhouse Foundation boss, therefore, called on Nigerians home and abroad to come to the aid of the victims however they can. “Your one kobo will go a long way to save a life,” she beckoned.

Donations can be made to 0469664130 GTB Sharkhouse101 Foundation while relief items can be sent to 12 Olubunmi Owa Street off Admiralty Way, Eti-Osa in Lagos.

You can also call any of the phone numbers below +234818188 8807, +234904354717.