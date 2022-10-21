Fanfare as Naija Highlandah Challenge Enters Second Phase 

The search for William Lawson’s The Naija Highlandah entered its second phase with so much fanfare. The challenge, which seeks the boldest and most unconventional Nigerian who lives life by their own rules, is the first ever to hold in the country, and as such fun seekers came out enmasse to compete through a series of challenges to win the grand prize of two million Naira and a trip to Scotland. Having been officially unveiled on October 6, the contest for bold people with guts and wits moved into its second phase, with participants testing their ruggedness in selected outlets across Lagos.

About 392 people registered and played in the good-humoured, bold and unconventional games last weekend (Friday to Sunday) at on and off-trade outlets, including the Moulin Rouge in Amuwo Odofin, Full House Lounge, FESTAC, Loung 95, Iju, and Cozy Bar, Abule-Egba. Others were Spar Surulere and Ilupeju and JustRite outlets at Iju and Abule Egba.

There was lots of laughter and delight as people participated in the good-humoured challenges, including spin the bottle, animal imitation and balloon games. The Walk-A-Plank game saw men in high heels, timed and walking briskly on raised thin planks to be part of the finale. For Kaku Meter, the contestants attempted to guess the length of the bar counter – measured according to the length of a horizontally laid William Lawson’s bottle. In ‘Pull No Spill’, each competitor was allocated a William Lawson’s branded cup filled to the brim. Using tissue from a toilet roll, they pulled the glass toward themselves without wetting the tissue and were judged on who got the cup closest to themselves in 30 seconds.

Speaking about their experiences, some of the contestants expressed happiness, disclosing that it was time well spent for them. For Elder Ignatius, “it was an evening of fun, and my favourite game was walking with heels. It was so funny, and I enjoyed every bit of it.”

The Naija Highlandah contest will continue this weekend at Papiee Lounge, Yaba, Dreamers Lounge, Ajao Estate, Pandova Rooftop, Okota and Red Charcoal, Surulere. Others can also win tickets to the grand finale at Barman, Yaba, Jara Supermarket, Ikeja, Spar, Opebi and Market Square, Maryland.

The Top 10 participants with the best Highlandah attitude and the highest number of points at the end of the challenges will move to the grand finale.