Ekulo Group Relaunches Flirt Vodka Bottle



Ekulo Group of Companies, one of the largest indigenous manufacturers and distributors of quality goods in West Africa, has unveiled the new cap-design bottle of the leading vodka brand, Flirt Vodka, at the Ekulo Trade and Distributor launched in Lagos recently.

The new attractive bottle, which is synonymous with the brand name, Flirt, is launched to reflect the bottle culture of Flirt Vodka both internationally and nationally. The launch was witnessed by some key distributors of Ekulo from Abuja, Jos, and Lagos.



Speaking at the unveiling, Emeka Andrew, Category Manager, Ekulo Group, said “Before the bottle change, Flirt Vodka had a good drinking bottle and good design but, we want a sharper look of a bottle. The new bottle represents a bottle culture for the brand, whereby there is the same bottle shape and design, internationally and nationally.”



According to Andrew, “We want that sameness globally unlike some other brands that have different bottle shapes and sizes in every country. we want Nigerian consumers to have that same brand experience- in taste and look and feel that consumers in Europe, South America and Asia have with Flirt Vodka. We are changing the bottle to reflect the Flirt Vodka global bottle culture.”



The Category Manager, however, debunked any insinuation that counterfeiting could be responsible for the change in the Flirt Vodka bottle. “The first bottle was very difficult to fake because it has a cap in design, so, counterfeiting is never a challenge for the brand. What we are after is the uniqueness and global culture of the bottle, whereby anywhere you travel to, you will have the same experience in taste, bottle and design.”



Apart from launching a new globalised bottle for Flirt Vodka, Ekulo also used the opportunity to announce an incentive package for partners, distributors and customers on Flirt Vodka. The company would be rewarding customers who purchase Flirt in three categories- gold, silver and bronze.



“We believed that our distributors are well capable to deliver on these targets in one month, but because we are a partner’s friendly organisation, we have given everyone an equal opportunity to participate and earn some percentage that could be helpful to their businesses.”



Flirt Vodka is an extensive premium quality vodka but very affordable compared to other vodkas within the same range”, he noted.