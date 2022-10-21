Eko Nafest 2022: Governor Sanwo-Olu Transforms National Stadium to Festival City

Yinka Olatunbosun

The National stadium is set to regain its reputation as a cultural destination as the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-0lu is making plans towards hosting the 2022 edition of National Festival of Arts (NAFEST) tagged ‘Eko Nafest.’ at the once famous soccer destination.

The iconic soccer destination has colourful features and facilities that account for a fluid transformative connection between cultural tourism and sports. It is a season of renovations for the sports complex as efforts are in top gear to revamp toilets and recreation areas. Delegates from the 36 states of the Federation are expected to storm the city of Lagos from November 7th to 13th.

Otunba Segun Runsewe, the Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC and President, Africa Region of World Craft Council (NCC), arrived in Lagos last weekend, to initiate plans for the mega festival with the Lagos Commissioner for Tourism, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf.

Both were in talks over the security for the festival grounds with thousands of cultural delegates and troupes in view, A special media tour will officially unveil this refreshing transformation of the Sports city led by the state governor as the state anticipates the unique opportunities that the festival will bring to trade and tourism. Sunday Dare, Nigeria’s Sports Minister and a journalist is expected to be part of the Media tour of the Cultural festival city in Surulere.

Meanwhile, cultural workers in areas affected by the ravaging flood are worried that they may not participate in this year’s festival due to the flood crisis.

“There is no access road to Bayelsa and even if we want to fly, we cannot get to the airport. Everywhere is flooded,’’ one cultural worker based in Bayelsa State said.

The cultural worker who pleaded for anonymity observed that the budget for such cultural events may likely be converted to providing relief materials to the thousands who are currently displaced in Anambra, Rivers, Bayelsa, Kogi, Delta and other affected states.