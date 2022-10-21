Diogo Jota, Richarlison, Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Who’s Next?

The 2022 World Cup is starting one month from today in Qatar. Precisely, global world attention will shift focus to the Middle East country for the greatest football showpiece on earth with some of the world’s best footballers on parade for their respective countries. However, some of these familiar stars will be sorely missed as injuries have sidelined them from this first Mundial to be played in the winter period of November and December when leagues in Europe and elsewhere ought to be gathering storm.

Starting from France, the likes of N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Lucas Hernandez and Boubacar Kamara, will be missing when the Blues begin defence of the trophy they won four years ago in Russia.

England on the other hand already have their own defensive worries and a packed domestic schedule will surely mean further scares for manager Gareth Southgate, with Wales boss Rob Page also closely monitoring his squad.

But which other countries have real worries over the fitness of their key men?

*France

Didier Deschamps’ defending champions have arguably the largest injury list – from an admittedly frighteningly strong squad – of any country heading into the four-week event.

N’Golo Kante: The defensive midfielder will miss the World Cup following surgery to correct a hamstring problem.

Paul Pogba: The former Manchester United midfielder has not played since returning to Juventus this summer following knee surgery.

Wesley Fofana: Kante’s Chelsea team-mate limped off during the 3-0 Champions League home win over AC Milan and is unlikely to play for the Blues before the World Cup.

Lucas Hernandez: The Bayern Munich utility man injured his groin in a Champions League victory over Barcelona last month, although his agent has claimed he will return before the end of October.

Boubacar Kamara: The 22-year-old tore knee ligaments just eight matches into his Aston Villa career and will be out until after the World Cup.

*England

Few thought the right-back position would be an area of concern for Southgate, especially given the plethora of options he’s historically had at his disposal. However, that has all changed in recent weeks.

Reece James: a knee injury picked up against AC Milan leaves the Chelsea man a major doubt for the tournament.

Kyle Walker: The Manchester City defender was left with six weeks to recover his fitness after groin surgery – but says he is “confident” of making the World Cup squad.

John Stones and Harry Maguire: Manchester City’s Stones and Manchester United’s Maguire have both not played since suffering hamstring injuries in the 3-3 Nations League draw with Germany last month.

Kalvin Phillips: The Manchester City midfielder is a major doubt after a dislocated shoulder suffered in September.

*Wales

Gareth Bale should be fit to lead Wales’ first World Cup campaign in 64 years despite appearing sparingly for Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC.

Tom Lawrence: The Dragons will probably be without the Rangers forward in the Gulf state after he aggravated a knee injury that could sideline him until December.

Joe Allen: The veteran midfielder has not played for Swansea in more than a month after going down with a hamstring problem.

*Brazil

One Premier League player remains a major doubt for a Brazil side looking to lift the World Cup for the first time since 2002, but injured Richarlison is now likely to compete.

Richarlison: The Tottenham forward was seen on crutches after suffering a calf injury in Spurs’ 2-0 win over Everton on 15 October, but Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says the Brazil forward should be available for the World Cup following a scan.

Richarlison added on Twitter: “Guys, thank God it was just a big scare!! Two weeks and I’ll be back! Thank you for the messages and affection.”

Arthur Melo: Liverpool’s on-loan Juventus midfielder was not so up-beaten on social media, saying he expects a thigh injury to keep him out of contention for a place on the plane to Qatar. -BBC Sport.

To Be Continued…