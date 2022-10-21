Death Toll from Bloody Herdsmen Attack Rises in Benue





George Okoh in Makurdi

The death toll from Wednesday’s bloody attack on Gbeji, in Ukum Local Government Area (ULGA) of Benue State by suspected herdsmen bandit has increased to over 40 persons including, which included two policemen.

According to a local source (name withheld) more bodies were discovered yesterday after the attack.

He said that over 40 dead bodies have been recovered from the attack on Gbeji community.

The attack, according to the Chairman of ULGA, Mr. Kertyo Tyounbur, occurred on Wednesday by 1 p.m.

Confirming the incident too, the Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on Security, Lt. Col. Paul Hembah, said that he received report from security agencies of an attack on Gbeji community in ULGA.

Hembah disclosed that at the time he spoke with the local government council chairman, eight persons including two police officers had been murdered while 11 others were seriously injured.

He said that security operatives were still combing the bushes for corpses as many people are still missing.

When contacted, the State Commissioner of Police, CP. Wale Abass, said the attack was carried out by herdsmen who were on a revenge mission for the killing of their five kinsmen within the past two days in separate incidences around the border villages of Benue and Taraba States.

Abass, however, confirmed that a total of 10 people have been killed, including five herdsmen, one policeman and four villagers at the time of filing this report.

He said: “We had to mobilise our men to contain the situation from escalating and ensure that normalcy is restored to the area. Altogether, 10 people were killed and 15 injured. No arrest has been made so far.”