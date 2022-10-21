Cross River Noodles to Hit Market Soon, Says Ayade

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade has expressed satisfaction with the quality of noodles being produced at the Cross River Noodles Factory.

According to a statement yesterday, Ayade who on Wednesday paid an unscheduled visit to observe the production process, said the product would hit the market soon once it obtains a National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) certification.

An elated Ayade disclosed that the federal agency has visited the facility and asked for certain modifications which the state government has since effected.

He praised the concessionaire for undertaking the final stages of test production preparatory to commencing commercial production as soon as NAFDAC gives the nod which he believes will happen in a matter of weeks before the December festive period.

“Today we are at the Cross River Instant Noodles Factory where we are doing the final test run with the Executive Council of Cross River State to witness the production works of the concessionaire.

“We want to say we are particularly proud of the concessionaire we have given the factory. Our brand which is Calavita and Kisimie are fully operational and the product will soon be hitting the market.

“l therefore implore every Cross Riverian and Nigerian alike to please patronise this fresh Noodles produced only from natural ingredients with the spices having their origin from the Nigerian farms and waters.

“So we have organic spices particularly good for children. This is noodles that is of African origin with natural flavor.

“We cannot hit the markets until we have a NAFDAC approval. NAFDAC have come here and done all their specification studies and issued us a report which we are closing out on.”

The governor added: “We have met all their requirements. We are going through our own internal check list and once we are satisfied with our checklist we will ask NAFDAC to come for final inspection.”

Ayade who disclosed that the state government was working on partnering with the federal government’s school feeding program used the occasion to appeal to the federal government to partner with the concessionaire for supply.

Ayade: “I think that for the school feeding program we can vitaminise this noodles. We can produce and incorporate growth hormones into this noodles.

“The federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs should please encourage and patronise this factory so that our young people who depend on noodles as a means of fixing breakfast or launch will depend on these noodles to have very healthy food.

“This is how third world countries advance into first world. The federal government must support all the sub-nationals by bringing them into a prosperity highway because that is the only way the nation can grow.”