Court Orders Fresh PDP Primary for Ogun Federal Constituency





James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has ordered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to conduct a fresh primary for the Abeokuta North, Obafemi-Owode and Odeda Federal Constituency.

The court also ordered that the new primary must be supervised by an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Justice J.O Abdulmalik, who gave the order in a suit No/FHC/CS/85/22 between Abiodun-Oni Samuel Oluwafemi as the plaintiff against the PDP, INEC and two others, said the primary must be conducted within 14 days from the days of the ruling.

The court also ordered that the party must make use of the original delegates list for the primary, while ordering that the candidate that emerged through the fresh primary should be recognised by INEC.

“I Order that the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Defendants and/or its officials or organs to wit: National Executive Committee, the National Chairman of the 1 Defendant to conduct a fresh primary election for the House of Representatives, Abeokuta north, Obafemi/Owode and Odeda Federal Constituency Ogun State by the Electoral Act 2022 and by the published electoral guideline for primary elections within 14 days from the grant of this judgement.

“I order that the 4th Defendant give effect to Section 84 (112) and of the Electoral Act 2022, and to decline any result in violation of electoral guidelines for the primary elections of the 1st Defendant, the procedure for the nomination of candidates by political parties for various elective positions.

“I also grant a restraining order to the 2nd and 3rd Defendants from recognising or accepting any candidate concerning Abeokuta North, Obafemi/ Owode and Odeda Federal Constituency, Ogun State.

“I further enlarge the time within which the Fresh primary result from Abeokuta North, Obafemi/Owode and Odeda federal Constituency, Ogun State, should be accepted by the 4th defendant, to two weeks from the conduct of the fresh primary election,” the court stated.

Reacting, counsel to the plaintiff, A. Okelola commended the judiciary for standing on the path of truth and justice.

He said under democracy, there must be a level playing ground and everybody must be given chance to participate without disenfranchising anyone, and thanked God for the judiciary, which always protected all interests.

On his part, the plaintiff, Oluwafemi expressed joy and thanked the judiciary for the opportunity given to him to reclaim his right, assuring them that he was sure of victory whenever the rerun takes place.

“I believe with this ruling now, issues of fake lists and kangaroo primaries held on 22nd May 2022 will be things of the past.