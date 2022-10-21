CCIC Empowers Business Owners, Impact Communities as it Marks 40

Mary Nnah

As part of activities to mark its 40th anniversary, the Christ Chapel International Churches (CCIC), Surelere will be impacting the communities around where it is situated even as it empowers business owners with a 1 million naira grant.

The event which starts at 9.00 am daily, has the theme, “Possessing Your Promised Land”.

Speaking during a press briefing to announce its 2022 Camp Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, October 25th to Sunday, October 30th at the Stable, 45, Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, Lagos, in commemoration of the church’s anniversary, the Chairman, 40th Anniversary Committee, Pastor Niyi Odetayo, said, “There is a total of N1m that has been set aside for this grant that will be given to members who will qualify in a competition to help them boost their businesses.

Odetayo explained that the grant was for people who already have businesses and needed just a little more capital to push their businesses.

“We all know how difficult it is to access funds in Nigeria today and that is one of the ways by which this mission is touching the lives of its members, he said.

Speaking on the criteria to access the N1m grant, Odetayo, said, “First and foremost, we would like that young person in this church to belong to a working group; it is all about touching lives, so whatever that person is doing, he/she must belong to a working group in the ministry, that means he /she is responsible in the ministry and therefore will be very useful and responsible to the community.”

The second criterion, the chairman said was that there must be an existing business, adding, “The grant is not for startups but for people who already have their businesses and only need a little bit of cash to push the business forward”, he said, adding that the total grant is N1M and would be shared among 10 people so that each of them takes N100,000.

Odetayo, revealed further that the Bode Thomas Police Station will also be provided with a 1 kilowatt of the solar inverter to support them in their energy supply.

“We are quite confident that will help them in a long way to power some of their critical equipment in the station”, he added.

He said further that a portable water project will also be commissioned at the Murtala Ajadi Animashaun Community Grammar School, Surulere.

While stating that the church has been carrying out community services every year, he added, “The church is concerned about the situation in the country right now and we are praying for peace and stability in the land.”