CAN Disowns Officials in APC PCC List, Expresses Concern

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has disassociated itself from the revised list of members of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 President Campaign Council, which contained names of some outgoing officials of the body

In a statement signed by CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the association said it has nothing to do with and has commenced full investigation into how the officials got involved into overt partisanship.

“My attention as President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has been drawn to the revised list of members of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 President Campaign Council wherein the names of some outgoing officials of the body were featured. Such a development is worrisome, because it counters the well-known stance of CAN on partisanship.

“I want to categorically exonerate my humble self from this development and any of such that may occur in the future,” he said, adding that decisive and appropriate action would follow the outcome of the probe with a view to defending the ideals of CAN.

Continuing, he said, “I assure all Christians in Nigeria and the general public that since I received the news, I have commenced full investigation into how the officials got involved into overt partisanship. At the end of the probe, CAN will take fair, but decisive and appropriate action with a view to defending the ideals of the umbrella Christian body I lead by the grace of the Almighty God.

“On a final note, I urge the general public to be calm while we collectively work to entrench a culture of inclusion and respect for our religious diversities in our political leadership,” he said.