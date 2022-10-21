Boma, Saskay, Elozonam Attend Screening of Season Finale of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power 

Iyke Bede

Recently, Nigerian reality TV stars Boma Akpore, Saskay Ladi-Jonah, and Elozonam Ogbolu assembled for the watch party of ‘Alloyed’, the final episode of the first season of ‘The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’.

‘Rings of Power’ is an American fantasy streaming television series developed by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay based on the novel ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and its appendices by J. R. R. Tolkien. The series is set in the fictional world of Middle-earth and follows an ensemble cast of characters as they battle the evil Sauron and his army of Orcs.

Hosted by Prime Video Nigeria at the Eko Pearl Towers, Eko Atlantic City, the finale screening follows the precedent set by the debut watch party that featured the first episode of the series, with the likes of rapper Falz and actor Timini Egbuson in attendance.

As expected, guests were treated to fine finger foods, and upbeat music, as they lounged by the poolside to the cool breeze from the Atlantic.

The viewing experience was a personalized kind. Each person was handed glowing headsets enabling them to adjust the audio experience to their tastes. It was also a night of bright lights with the online streaming platform bedazzling guests with a calisthenic display with hundreds of drones. A truly unforgettable experience, the fluorescent drones formed the shape of the ring, the key symbol of power in the “Lord of the Rings” universe.

Other notable personalities in attendance include singer Nonzo, skit makers Enioluwa Adeoluwa and Steve Chuks, and actor Emmanuel Taymesan.