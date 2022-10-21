Bitget Partners with Lionel Messi



Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget has announced that it has entered into a partnership with Lionel Andrés Messi, the iconic Argentinian footballer and winner of a record-breaking seven Ballon d’Or Awards.



A statement by Bitget said the announcement kicks off the engagement between Bitget and Messi, with a film production a month before the Football World Cup tournament.

The statement said Lionel Andrés Messi, also known as Leo Messi, is one of the most popular and widely recognised sports stars and a recipient of six European Golden Shoes.

The statement hinted that in November, Messi will be joining the Argentinian national team as its captain for his 5th World Cup, hosted by Qatar this year.



“Bitget, established in 2018, is a leading cryptocurrency exchange with innovative products and social trading services as its key features. Its flagship product of social trading, One-Click Copy Trade, has amassed over 55,000 professional traders, with around 1.1 million followers, reflecting Bitget’s long-term efforts and achievements in crypto social trading,” the statement noted.



The statement further explained that through the partnership, Bitget will give Messi fans a unique opportunity to explore Web 3.0 and the potential of trading crypto on the exchange, adding that there is also a shared understanding that the partnership would allow both parties to commit to more impactful efforts, extending beyond cryptocurrency and football.

Commenting, the Managing Director of Bitget, Gracy Chen, stated: “We try to reflect the diversity and richness of our platform community in the partnerships we choose. We open up Web 3 to sports fans; they open the field to crypto traders. And to top it all off, we pool our resources to help those who need it. I can’t imagine it any other way.”



The statement remarked that over the last year, Bitget has partnered with teams and businesses which exemplify the highest levels of their respective industries.

Continuing, the statement said: “From Italy’s most established football club Juventus, and Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray FC, to esports titan Team Spirit and purveyors of premium international esports tournaments and events PGL, Bitget is committed to giving its ecosystem a network of world-class affiliates.”



Speaking on their partnership with Messi, Chen said: “As the Football World Cup approaches, Messi is to lead Argentina to new glory. We are honoured to be partnered with him, especially at this moment in his career, and we are thrilled to have such a force of nature collaborate with us. We look forward to getting to know Messi – the man, the myth, the GOAT – but also the philanthropist, the activist, the humanist. We can’t wait to hit the ground running and work with him to make a real, lasting impact for the future.”



On his part, Messi said: “I want to thank Bitget for their enthusiasm in making me participate in the world of crypto. I trust that both parties can activate meaningful initiatives as well as in offering web 3 to the sports fans.”