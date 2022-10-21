Asake Unveiled as New Face of Roqqu

Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade, famed as Asake, was recently unveiled as the newest ambassador of Roqqu, a leading technology company disrupting the traditional financial market with the sale of cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The ambassadorial deal was inked at their office nestled in Ikota Villa Estate, Lekki, Lagos. According to the CEO of Roqqu, Benjamin Eseoghene, Asake was selected because his musical artistry aligns with the company’s mission of attaining set goals through unconventional means, hard work, and a drive for excellence.

“Asake is unconventional, and as a brand, we are unconventional. Just imagine when two unconventional partnerships meet. It is out of this world,” an excited Eseoghene disclosed.

With the deal, Roqqu hopes to drive cryptocurrency adoption across major fields of commerce and demographic for everyday use

Speaking about the new union, Asake who now joins the likes of skit maker Aproko Doctor, and artiste Hikima as ambassadors on the crypto platform, was enthusiastic to kick-start a good working relationship.

“I have always set the bar high for myself, but to be a brand ambassador for Roqqu, feels like a new level. The brand is so unconventional, and I am excited to help define what that means to our generation and my fans. I can’t wait to make Roqqu proud,” Asake revealed.

Banking on the audience Asake has been able to attract following the release of his highly successful singles such as ‘Terminator’, and a remix of ‘Sungba’ that features Burna Boy, Eseoghene believes that the partnership will help raise financially sustainable individuals through cryptocurrency and NFT trading.