Aruna Quadri Crashes out of Macao Championship

It was a day to forget for Nigeria table tennis star Aruna Quadri in the ongoing 2022 World Table Tennis Championship in Macao, China.

According to the draw released two days ago, Aruna was paired against Swedish star Anton Kallberg who is ranked below the Nigerian international.

The ranking failed to come into play in the course of the game as the Swedish star swept aside Aruna in a straight set.

He dominated the game and won 3-0, that is 11-8, 11-9, 11-9 and ended the hopes of Aruna surpassing the round of 32 of the championship.