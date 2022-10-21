  • Friday, 21st October, 2022

Agbaja Summit Will Boost Economy of Southeast, Says Organisers

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The organisers of the Agbaja Peoples Summit have said the summit will provide investment platforms for economic development through networking and mentoring among local entrepreneurs and the global community.

The Chairman of Agbaja Peoples Summit Planning Committee, Ugo Chime, who made this known while briefing journalists in Enugu yesterday said the summit slated for November 2 in Enugu would also be used to remember and reactivate the legacies of the heroes of the cultural zone.

Chime said the summit, with the theme: ‘Building on our Legacies’, “would initiate employment and ease of doing business in our place and beyond,” adding that “it will further create the platform for networking, experience sharing, and display of our rich cultural heritage.

“Investors from home and abroad will tap from what we have in agriculture, tourism, and mineral resources. For instance, we have the best water for manufacturing beverages, and therefore we have multinational drinks companies in our zone. We have caves, coal deposits and rich human resources.”

Speaking further, he said: “It is a clarion call for our people and beyond to invest at home. It will be a yearly summit. We want to grow young investors by marrying them with established ones for mentorship.”

Agbaja cultural zone is made up of the Oji River, Udi, Ezeagu, some areas in Igbo-Etiti, Enugu North and Enugu South LGAs of Enugu State.

