Ada Ehi’s ‘Only You Jesus’ Music Video Hits 100 Million Views on Youtube

Mary Nnah

“Only You Jesus”, a musical gospel video by renowned gospel minister, Ada Ehi, is making waves at the moment. The song made an astonishing milestone on the digital streaming platform, YouTube by surpassing over 100 million views on the platform.

The gospel musician’s 2016, “Only You Jesus”, track according to her, was inspired by a true life experience of how the Lord got her out of very difficult moments.

This recent feat has made Ada Ogochukwu Ehi, simply known by her stage name Ada Ehi, the second gospel artist in Africa after Sinach to attain this milestone achievement.

Ada is widely known and celebrated for her vocal dexterity, inspirational songs and top-notch music videos. Her youtube channel has a total of well over 360,000 Million views and 1.46 Million, subscribers.

Ada, who was recently awarded The Achievers award in the UK, also won CLIMA Awards’ 2022 best collaboration song, “Congratulations”, featuring Buchi.

“Only You Jesus”, produced by Kelly Lyon & Crix B, was displayed as the fifth soundtrack off Ada Ehi’s remarkable body of work, titled, “Future Now”, which contains eighteen elegant worship melodies.

This impressive record from Ada Ehi captioned ‘Only You Jesus’, garnered millions of views on Youtube. This song topped several gospel music charts and it has also enjoyed lots of downloads and streams from various digital platforms until this moment.

Ada who revealed that she spent about 1 million naira at that time to create the music video, noted that her recent accomplishment with the song, means a lot to her and the industry at large, being the second gospel artist in Africa to attain this feat, noting that this will make her work harder and strive to attain new heights and break into territories of the world.

You can stream, follow and subscribe to her platforms: YouTube: Ada Ehi; Instagram: @Adaehimoses and Twitter: @adaehi.