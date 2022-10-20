Police Teargas Physically Challenged Athletes for Protesting Unpaid Salaries

Rebecca Ejifoma



Personnel of the Lagos State Police yesterday fired teargas to disperse persons living with disability (PLWD) and athletes who took to the highway to protest unpaid salaries in Ojuelegba, Surulere area of Lagos State.

The State Police Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin took to his verified Twitter account, @benhundeyin, to clear the air on the situation following a claim of police assault.

A concerned Nigerian, @Postsubman had accused in his tweet: “Police reportedly assaulting and shooting teargas at disabled athletes, protesting against unpaid salaries, in surulere, Lagos.”

Meanwhile, Hundeyin reacted: “A group of people were dispersed with minimal force as prescribed by law after they refused all persuasion to leave the highway for free flow of traffic.

“Many Nigerians had complained of being illegally restrained in traffic. We rose to the occasion. No assault, injury or death.”

In a video trending on social media, the physically challenged persons were seen causing a scene and vehicular traffic in front of the national stadium in Ojuelegba.

They had their clutches while also hoisting their placards to further register their displeasure