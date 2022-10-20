PDP Tours Peoples Democratic Institute

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The training arm of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI) is set to reopen after years of dormancy following the party’s loss of the 2015 elections.

The institute, which was in the news recently over allegations by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, that the national chairman of the party , Iyochia Ayu, collected the sum of N100 million from a serving governor.

But Ayu refuted the allegation and declared that the said money was used to refurbish the PDI , that has been dormant for years.

Conducting journalists round the PDI located in Asokoro, in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said that the purpose of the institute ,which was established in the year 2000 during the administration of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, is to be the intellectual base of the PDP where policy directions are fashioned out for good governance and national development.

Ologunagba said the agency is set to fulfill its mandate after the setback.

He explained that the PDI was instrumental to the achievements of the PDP in the 16 years of its leadership in Nigeria because it provided critical data and information, concerning policy and economic directions for the country.

The PDP spokesman said the decisions on the reforms in the capital market, trade liberalisation, consolidation in the banking sector, and diversification of the telecommunication sector were achieved with support from the PDI.

He added that Nigeria can only overcome its current socio-economic and political challenges through adequate information and concrete statistics which the PDI is set to provide to the PDP if it forms the next government.

The Acting Director General of PDI, Mr. Dan Gwebo said the revamped institute is now set to provide training for bureaucrats, administrative officers, public servants and politicians.