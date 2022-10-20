NFF President, Gusau, to Inaugurate NPFL’s IMC on Friday

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, will tomorrow October 21, 2022 inaugurate the Interim Management Committee(IMC) of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) as composed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare on behalf of the Federal Government last month.

In a press statement announcing the composition of the IMC, the Youth and Sports Development Ministry stated that the move was “in line with the 10-year Football Masterplan as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari towards the revitalisation of the domestic league” and that the IMC would be in place to “oversee the affairs of the League until a proper professional League Board is put in place statutorily.”

The inauguration will take place at the NFF Conference Room inside the NFF Secretariat, Abuja on Friday at 11am.

Interim Management Committee of NPFL is made up of: Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye (Chairman), Elder Paul Bassey (Vice Chairman), Prince Davidson Owumi (Head of Operations) and Hon. Kunle Soname (Member).

Other members of the IMC include, former Super Eagles star, Mr. Daniel Amokachi, Mr Calvin Emeka Onwuka, Mallam Aliyu Adamu,Rep. of the NFF, Rep. of Nigeria Police,Barr. Danladi Ibrahim, Mr. Mohammed Nasiru Sa’idu-, Barr. Poubeni Ogun, Awalu Baba Jada and Mr. Olumide Bamiduro who is the Secretary of the Interim management board.