LP Appoints Professor to Head US Chapter

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

A United States based Nigerian Professor, Eddie Oparaoji, was yesterday appointed the chairman of a seven-man caretaker committee set up by the party to establish its United States chapter.

This was just as a pro Obi group (Jikwoyi 4Obi-Datti) in the Nyanya, Jikwoyi and Karu axis, one of the largest voting centres in the FCT launched a voters’ mobilisation and sensitisation campaign in Abuja.

Prof. Oparaoji, an advocate for good governance, was expected to commence with immediate effect the mobilsation of Nigerians in the US to boost Labour Party’s chances of winning the 2023 presidential election slated for February next year.

This appointment was conveyed in a letter from the party signed by the Chairman Diaspora Commission, Mr. Amadichi Chibuike, and the Secretary, Mr. Jeffrey Okuriegbe.

In his acceptance letter, Prof. Oparaoji, said: “I am in receipt of your letter conveying the decision of the Labour Party Nigeria to institute a 7-man Caretaker Committee to coordinate the activities of Labour Party in the USA, under my Chairmanship. I wish to hereby accept this appointment, on behalf of members of my committee.

“May I also assure you of our commitment to work diligently within the legal frameworks of Nigeria and the USA, with you and all who share in the ideals and values of the party, of putting people first, to help the party move Nigeria from consumption to production.”

Oparaoji had played significant roles at several civil society and Think-Tank organisations including, Chairman of the very influential Washington DC based Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy (NACJD), Chairman New York based Mbaise Policy Roundtable (MPR), Convener the Patriotic Citizens of Amuzi (PCA), member Nigerian Association of Pharmacists and Pharmaceutical Scientists in the Americas (NAPPSA) among others.

He is a passionate pro-democracy and human rights advocate, who played a pivotal role in ushering in Nigeria’s current democratic rule. As the leader of the Nigerian Democratic Awareness Committee (NDAC), Eastern Mandate Union (EMU)–Abroad and a Chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

In a related development to strengthen its chances ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a support group for the presidential flag bearer of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has begun mobilisation and sensitisation of voters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and boundary communities within the nation’s capital.

The Coordinator of the Jikwoyi for Obi-Datti, Mr. Maduakor Chigozie, made this disclosure yesterday during an interaction with journalists in Abuja after hours of engagement with market women, Okada and tricycle riders.

Maduakor, who disclosed that the exercise started two weeks ago, boasted that “going by statistics available and opinion polls carried out so far in the last three months by credible data analyses, Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential flag bearer, would win the FCT in landslide.”

He said the group has taken it upon itself to fund the exercise without support from the party or any individual, aside voluntary contributions made by its members.

He said: “We have to set the pace because of our love for the country and the trust we have in Peter Obi capacity to govern this country. Hence, we are strategising and wooing millions of Nigerians in the FCT and even in neighbouring town to vote for him and his running mate Ahmed Baba Datti as vice president in the 2023 general elections.

“We have gone on our way to print flyers and stickers for market women and mini transporters in this axis. Don’t forget that the Karu, Jikwoyi -Nyanya axis is one, if not, the most populated area in the FCT that no political party will gamble with. It is our territory and we have secured for Peter Obi come next year.”

Speaking also, Mr. Omale John, one of the leaders of the group, described the exercise as “a tip of the iceberg,” stressing that there line ups of programme and strategies to expand their support base.

He said: “I wouldn’t want to disclose our plans yet but be rest assured that Nigerians will witness the mother of all campaigns soon. We are doing all that is necessary to deliver Obi and Datti. That is our priority and our eyes are fixed on the ball.”