I’m Not Surprised By Wike’s Endorsement of Sanwo-Olu, Says Jandor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran, better known as Jandor yesterday said he was not “surprised” by Governor Nyesom Wike’s endorsement of his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Wike, a PDP chieftain, had on Tuesday endorsed Governor Sanwo-Olu during a visit to Lagos State, describing him as an achiever.

But Jandor, while fielding questions on a live television interview yesterday, said the move was not surprising to him.

“Like I said, we are surprised,” he said during the show. “Nobody will express shock about what happened yesterday except you are not in this country.”

“Nobody expects that a party man, a national leader will do that for any reason at all, but it has happened and there is nothing we can do about it,” he said.

“My worry is this, he should be our role model at his level, as a governor, your office should come with a symbol of decorum.”

Jandor noted that he did “not do anything” against Wike to warrant such treatment, claiming that Governor Sanwo-Olu has failed Lagosians.

 “This Governor Wike that came to Lagos saying somebody has performed, let me ask him, ‘How many times has this Governor invited him to come to Lagos to commission any project the way he (Wike) is commissioning up and down?’,” the PDP candidate asked.

“So, for four years of governing, he (Sanwo-Olu) has never commissioned any project. In Ambode’s years, you saw Abule Egba Flyover, Ajah Flyover, Airport International Road, and the bypass. But this government has nothing to show.”

He also claimed he has more followers in the Labour Party (LP) than the party’s Lagos State gubernatorial candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

According to him,  if there were to be an election in the LP, he would beat Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

“As a matter of fact, within the Labour Party, I have more followers than him,” he noted, adding that the next election is about candidates and not about parties.

“If we do election in Labour Party today, I would defeat him (Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour),” Jandor claimed.

