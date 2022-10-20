Hacey Harps on Protection of the Girl Child

Ugo Aliogo

Executive Director, Hacey Health Initiative, Rhoda Robinson, has called for increased investment in empowerment and protection of the girl child.

She listed health care, education, political participation as key areas in needs of improvement in relation to the girl child.

She said this at a recent conference to mark the 2022 International Day of the Girl Child, organised by Hacey, in partnership with Access Bank, with the theme: ‘Empowering the Next Generation of Female Leaders.’

Robinson, however, noted that in 2022 Global Gender Index, Nigeria recorded progress, being among the first 50 countries with economic opportunities available for women.

Robinson explained that a major challenge girls face was gender inequality, which cuts across a girl’s right to access basic support such as protection form violence and harm and the right to live free from fear.

“These challenges affect a girl’s ability to grow and become effective contributors, participators and decision makers in the society,” she added.

According to her, there are structural barriers that prevent girls from being decision makers within even the family space and communities.

“All this factors contribute to limiting a girls potential to live how she wants and be a positive influence for herself and family,” she further said.

Speaking on the role of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in the development of the girl child, Robinson said: “SDGs are geared towards ensuring that no one is left behind and discriminated against so that everyone can benefit from development. Goal five, which is on gender equality speaks directly to the challenges girls face when it comes to gender and sexual violence, harmful traditional practices and the girl’s ability to participate in the society.”

The Hacey ED stated that the initiative was focused on building capacity of girls across communities, so that they could be able to empower other girls around them.

“We can ensure that when girls of today become women in the future they are able to claim their rights, be decision makers and reach their full potentials,” she said.

She added that Hacey organises yearly essay competition, where secondary school girls are allowed to share their ideas on how and what should be done better for the girls. Programme Manager, Hacey, Chioma Osakwe, noted that aside the conference, Hacey, in partnership with Access Bank, would embark on health and leadership education across schools in 10 states of the federation.