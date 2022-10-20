Gbajabiamila Tells Students to Vote for Presidential Candidates Based on Records

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has asked Nigerian students to fully participate in the 2023 elections by voting for candidates, particularly, those vying for presidency based on their records.

Gbajabiamila, who spoke yesterday in Abuja while welcoming executive members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), led by their President, Usman Barambu, to his office at the National Assembly, said the youths should not pass up the opportunity of electing the next political leaders on their terms, which could only be achieved with their full participation in the electoral process.

While noting that there were three main contenders vying for the presidential seat in 2023, Gbajabiamila said students could not afford to be detached from the process of electing the next president as the future of the country was at stake.

“What do I mean by that? We have so many candidates, not three, not four. People talk about having three frontrunners, perhaps, but as far as I’m concerned, we have 18 candidates running for the president of this country, and I don’t think you should overlook any one of them.

“What I want you to do, as is done in advanced democracies, is to look objectively. The good thing is that most of the candidates, at least the frontrunners, have records. I’m not pitching for anybody here but look at their records. If you feel he deserves to be the President of Nigeria, please, do not hesitate. Vote for that person based on his record.

“Two of them have been governors for eight years, that’s the only record they have. One has been the Vice-President for eight years. So there are records, vote for records. Every candidate must run on his record. And I believe the way you have been equipped mentally, I have interacted with so many of you, I believe you’re savvy enough to be able to, in spite of all the noise and the smokescreen, zero in on the right person for Nigeria.

“Also, pray, that’s very important. As you consider the candidates, also pray that God will guide you to make the right choice. I believe that it’s going to be a watershed moment in Nigeria and I believe that is exactly what is going to happen. That is the only charge I have for you today because that’s the most important thing before us in Nigeria right now.”

Earlier, the NANS President, Barambu said the visit was to show the appreciation of the Nigerian students for the efforts the Speaker had put into the resolution of the ASUU crisis.