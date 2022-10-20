First Bank Rewards Customers in FirstMobile Cash-out Promo 

Ugo Aliogo

First Bank of Nigeria has rounded off its promo tagged FirstMobile Cash-out Promo designed to reward users of the FirstMobile app, its industry-leading mobile banking application with the presentation of prizes to the grand prize winner and other consolation prizes at the grand finale of the promo.

In collaboration with Interswitch, FirstBank launched a promo to reward users of the FirstMobile app. The promo ran for three months.

The promo, which started March 21, 2022, ended June 21, 2022. Various prizes including, N1, 000,000, N40,000, N10,000.00 cash prizes, N40,000 Airtime, LED Televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioning systems were won in the course of the three months campaign.

A minimum of two bills payment worth N1000 and five airtimes of at least a total of N2000 in a week, qualified a customer for any of the prizes. The promo was opened to new customers and existing users of the FirstMobile app.

The high point of the event saw the presentation of the grand star prize of N1 million to Mrs. Olawale Zainab Omolola, a business woman.

Speaking at the event, Head, of Digital Channels, First Bank, Adebayo Olariwaju, said: “It was a momentous day for us as a business because is another day for us to validate the fact that we keep our promises and we tell our customers that using the first mobile app is beneficial and gives them satisfaction and also allow them to be whom they want to be.

“The first mobile promo has been on for a while, and we have been able to keep our promises, this shows that if you bank with First Bank and you do it consciously you can be rewarded. This is not going to be the last we will continue to reward our customers from time to time.

“The focus of the promo is for the customers to drive usage among themselves, we want to improve the visibility of the app, which is an app regarded as very good for the market experience. The focus is to derive acceptance, adoption, and usage and also to make customers appeal to all users. Interswitch is our primary partner for the app development, they have come in to identify with the bank’s aspiration to promote the app adoption in the market.”

The the grand star prize winner, Mrs. Zainab Badmus, who was represented by her husband Bashiru Badmu,s said: “I feel happy that my wife has the opportunity to win 1 million, I can’t really express how much I feel about it, I say a very big thank you to First Bank. Though we have been banking in First Bank for a long time, am very happy she has to win the money and I will advise people to bank with First Bank. I have been banking with the bank since 2012. I have not regretted banking with them and I said a very big thank you.

“The money belongs to my wife so she has the discretion to determine what she will do with it, but according to her she said she will use maybe N500,000 to buy land for her father and use the remaining to add up to her business, she also said use N100,000 from the money for Charity.”