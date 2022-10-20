  • Thursday, 20th October, 2022

Ekiti Assembly Approves Oyebanji’s Commissioner-nominee, 10 Special Advisers

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Following presentation of his name to the legislature for approval, Ekiti State House of Assembly, yesterday screened and confirmed Mr. Toba Apata (SAN), as a commissioner under Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji.

The confirmation of the nominee was consequent upon the submission and adoption of a report of the House Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters at the plenary.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon Tajudeen Akingbolu, while presenting his committee’s report on the screening, said that the nominee was found fit and worthy, and therefore, recommended him for confirmation.

Members at plenary that was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Hon  Hakeem Jamiu, unanimously approved the report of the committee.

Apata was at different times Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of Ekiti State and that of the Federation.

In the same fashion, the state assembly also approved the appointment of 10 special advisers by the Governor Oyebanji to ease process of governance in Ekiti State.

Also at the plenary, the House confirmed the re-appointment of Prof. Femi Akinwumi, as the Chairman of the State Universal Education Board (SUBEB).

Akinwumi has been in the saddle of the SUBEB in the past two years.

The SUBEB’s chairman was asked by the lawmakers to address the House on his mission and vision for the educational development of the state and was confirmed after evaluating his submission as impressive.

However, the deputy speaker said that the approval would strengthen good governance by the new administration.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.