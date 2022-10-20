Ekiti Assembly Approves Oyebanji’s Commissioner-nominee, 10 Special Advisers

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Following presentation of his name to the legislature for approval, Ekiti State House of Assembly, yesterday screened and confirmed Mr. Toba Apata (SAN), as a commissioner under Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji.

The confirmation of the nominee was consequent upon the submission and adoption of a report of the House Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters at the plenary.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon Tajudeen Akingbolu, while presenting his committee’s report on the screening, said that the nominee was found fit and worthy, and therefore, recommended him for confirmation.

Members at plenary that was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Hon Hakeem Jamiu, unanimously approved the report of the committee.

Apata was at different times Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of Ekiti State and that of the Federation.

In the same fashion, the state assembly also approved the appointment of 10 special advisers by the Governor Oyebanji to ease process of governance in Ekiti State.

Also at the plenary, the House confirmed the re-appointment of Prof. Femi Akinwumi, as the Chairman of the State Universal Education Board (SUBEB).

Akinwumi has been in the saddle of the SUBEB in the past two years.

The SUBEB’s chairman was asked by the lawmakers to address the House on his mission and vision for the educational development of the state and was confirmed after evaluating his submission as impressive.

However, the deputy speaker said that the approval would strengthen good governance by the new administration.