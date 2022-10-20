CWG Rewards Staff, Stakeholders at 30th Anniversary

Emma Okonji

CWG recently hosted the grand finale of activities marking its 30th anniversary in Lagos, where it honoured staff and stakeholders for their contributions to the company in positioning Africa to maximise the future.

The company also used the occasion to announce and celebrate the unveiling of its Dubai, United Arab Emirates office.

During the event, which held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of CWG, Mr. Adewale Adeyipo, highlighted the rationale behind the company’s 30th anniversary celebration and awards.

He said: “Today, we gather here to celebrate resilience and doggedness, excellence, and outstanding performance. We celebrate an organisation that has witnessed over four economic recessions, wars and rumors of wars, an unstable political and economic climate, coups and civil unrest, several currency devaluations and volatility, risks, and uncertainty.”

While commending the founding fathers of the CWG and other Nigerians for their untiring efforts at bringing technology to Nigeria and in extension, sub-Saharan Africa, Adeyipo said: “The digital technology revolution we are experiencing in Nigeria and, by extension, in sub-Saharan Africa, can be considered a subset of many years of labor and commitment of certain individuals, organizations, and institutions. Some of them are present here tonight. We salute their audacity to dream and follow through with a plan despite the known and somewhat imposing challenges. These people and organisations believe that the right adoption of technology can bridge some of the challenges we see around us in Africa.”

Founder of CWG, Mr. Austin Okere, and other members of the Board, while speaking during an interview session, said the company started as Computer Warehouse Group in 1992, relatively unknown with normal challenges typical with new businesses, adding that 30 years later, CWG is now listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and is now operating in 17 countries in the world, and has witnessed the emergence of two non-founder CEOs.

Highpoint of the event was the recognition and awards presented to the deserving staff of the company.

Twelve staff went home with awards from 12 different categories namely: Dedicated Service Award won by Ochonogo Pedro; Most Supporting Engineer (ATM) went to Williams Olawoyin; Company Media Influencer Award won by Confidence Patrick.

Support Hero Awards went to Joseph Kabenge of CWG Uganda, Nathaniel Amenku, CWG Ghana and Yengi Ngachangong of CWG Cameroon.

Other winners include Gerald Eromosele winner, Best Finacle Support Staff; The SalesMan Award went to Peter Tumusiime; Best Customer Centric Employee Award won by Seyi Olaleye; The Ultimate Team Player Award winner was Ademola Akintade; Best Dressed Award for Male went to Vivian Okpala; while Ireti Yusuf won the GEM Award.

The CWG 30th anniversary also witnessed the unveiling of Digital Edge magazine.