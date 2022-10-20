Brokers Rekindle Hope on Staco Assurance

Ebere Nwoji

Insurance Brokers, strategic stakeholders and clients have expressed their renewed confidence in the capability of the newly revived Staco Insurance Plc to give excellent insurance services in the country.

Speaking at the October 2022 edition of the Annual General Meeting of the Lagos Area Committee of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, the Brokers who threw their support behind the company through the Council’s President, Mr. Rotimi Edu, said the noticeable turnaround in the Staco Assurance under the new management, led by Wale Banmore, was enough credibility to attract brokers again to the company.

According to Edu, it is characteristic of organisations to have crisis, but what matters was the resolve to put in place strategies for quick and strong recovery, noting that Staco was a solid underwriting firm which had human capital, rather than technical issues, and that with the new leadership, the confidence level of clients was moving northwards for the company again.

He stated that the volume of businesses being underwritten by the company in the little space of time of the revalidation of its operational license, spoke volume of the goodwill and confidence in the new board and management.

Similarly, Mrs. Bimbo Onakomaiya, another foremost insurance broker extolled the virtues of the Managing Director, Mr. Banmore, whom he described as a humble, diligent and astute underwriter, whose track records of customer sensitivity in his previous positions in the industry trail him everywhere and would stand him in good stead on his new assignment.