A Eulogy to a Pacesetter

TRIBUTE

Aduni Udu



Some are born great, but many become great through a lot of hard work. Without doubt, you belong to the latter category of those who become great through a dint of hard work, diligence and huge commitment to the vision they believe in.

Richard Nyong, you have lived an exemplary life, surely you have touched lives across states and provided a means of livelihood to many, providing one of the most important necessities to man ( according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs- “housing “) you have also empowered many young people trough education by offering them an unrivaled/ unbeatable scholarship scheme from your Alma Mata University of Port Harcourt. THE ALUMUS EXTRA -ORDINARY. You have written your name in gold.

Your business acumen and numerous contributions for humanitarian services is an epitome of selflessness with no scintilla of doubt that you are a result driven individual and have earned this honour by championing the property sector with exceptional leadership. God and posterity will never forget your sacrifices.

I have watched you over the years as you painstakingly and ruggedly built a company that has not only become a household name but an entity to be reckoned with in Nigeria.

Your immense contribution to national development is a demonstration of your passion and commitment to contribute your quota to the prosperity of our nation and the people of Nigeria.

My interaction with you for several years has made it possible for me to know you better and to respect your doggedness, your humility, and your kindness to people around you.

I am truly happy for you on the occasion of the conferment of this honour on you. An honour that I strongly believe you deserve and that is long overdue. I wish you many more years of great success.

If I may counsel you as an elder stateswoman and mother, please continue to be a blessing to your generation, and I pray that this honour is just the beginning of many more to come. My admiration for your work ethics is unceasing.

Do not follow where the part may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail. Congratulations!

–Chief (Mrs) Aduni Udu is MD/CEO, Acouns Nigeria Limited & Family.