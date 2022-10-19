Zulum Orders Introduction of Vocational Skills in 3,226 Almajiri Schools in Borno

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has ordered the integration of vocational skills in 3,226 Almajiri schools in the state.

The instruction was given for the introduction of the skills in over 2,775 Sangaya Centres and 451 Islamiyya Schools across the state These schools are widely known in the northern part of the country as Almajiri schools.

The governor gave the order yesterday at the Government House in Maiduguri when he received an update on the validation and registration of Sangaya Schools in the state presented by the Governing Council of Arabic and Sangaya Education Board.

The governor, while noting that with the introduction of vocational education, numeracy and literacy skills in the schools, said Borno State Government intended to streamline the informal and formal education system to qualify Sangaya schools products to get admitted into colleges and universities.

He also observed that the integration of vocational education would help to reduce the number of the out-of-school children and Almajiris roaming the streets in all parts of the state.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Arabic and Sangaya Education Board, Khalifa Ahmad Abulfatahi, presented the findings of the validation and registration of Sangaya schools conducted across the 27 local government areas of the state with exception of Kala-Balge, Guzamala and Abadam LGAs.

He said the board has registered 2,775 Sanjaya centres with 12,309 teachers and 224,068 pupils. Of the 224,068 pupils, 128,789 are day learners while 97,279 are boarding learners, adding that the board also identified 451 Islamiyya schools operating across the state.