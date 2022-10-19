Winners Emerge At the JAN 2022 National Company of Year Competition

Winners have emerged at the Junior Achievement (JAN) Nigeria National Competition 2022, held in Partnership with FirstBank Nigeria.

The winners include International School, University of Lagos; Queen’s School, Ibadan; Top Faith International Secondary School, Akwa-Ibom; and Special Education School, Tudun Maliki.

Speaking at the event, the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney, emphasised that the initiative aims at empowering secondary school students to build fulfilling careers and be financially conscious from a young age.

This, she pointed out, would help young people gain the tools and knowledge to make effective, informed financial management decisions and achieve long-term financial independence.

She said through the initiative and First Bank’s partnership with JAN, over one million young Nigerians were impacted as they have continued to strategically drive sustainability practises through the innovation and participation of students in the JA Company programme.

According to her, the bank remains committed to engendering an entrepreneurial mindset in children and young adults, fostering their creativity, wealth creation and management skills and, ultimately, nurturing the kindness culture, corporate responsibility and sustainability involvements.​

In her remarks, the Executive Director of Junior Achievement Nigeria, Foluso Gbadamosi, stated: “Our mission towards inspiring and transforming young people with the skill sets and mindsets needed to help them thrive in a global economy has been both challenging and exhilarating.”

Green Apex from the International School, University of Lagos, won company of the year for producing a biodegradable sanitary pad for women.​ The first runner-up was the Nexus Queen’s Creation from Queen’s School, Ibadan, which developed a decorative led lamp structured with 80 per cent carton. The second runner-up is KRi8 from Top Faith International Secondary School, Akwa Ibom, for ​ developing a vacuum cleaner.

The CEO of the Year went to The straw recyclers student company from Special Education School, Tudun Maliki (School for the blind and deaf).

They used abandoned straws and takeaway plastic spoons and recycled them into bags, doormats, home decorations, tissue paper containers, coin purses, etc. Most Innovative went to​ Champion Squad of Taidob College, Asero, Ogun, for producing ​ wearable totes from a revamping process of used cloths with creative and fashionable local adire.

