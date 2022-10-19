  • Wednesday, 19th October, 2022

Tingo Seal Pact with AFAN to Aggregate 20m Farmers in Nigeria

Business | 18 hours ago

Fadekemi Ajakaiye 

Tingo Mobile Plc today in Abuja sealed a deal with the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), to aggregate over 20 million farmers across Nigeria.

Speaking while signing a memorandum of understanding with the association, President of Tingo, Chris Cleverly said the development will see Tingo provide inputs to farmers, especially Fertilizer,tractors,chemicals,seeds,sprinklers, loans and  smart phones devices.

He said the move is aimed at addressing growing challenges of food insecurity in Nigeria, adding that there was a need to support rural farmers with initiatives that would boost their output. 

According to him, the development will also address unemployment and enable small scale farmers to contribute meaningful to economic growth.

Tingo incorporation is a leading Agri-Fintech company, which has for decades transformed rural farming communities by providing connectivity and access to Tingo’s extensive and unique platform.

President of AFAN, Dr Farouk Rabiu Mudi noted that the involvement of private organisations in addressing the challenges faced by farmers remained sacrosanct.

He disclosed that the new deal would offer opportunities to farmers across all local government areas in the country to improve their yield.

Mudi who stated that the MoU with Tingo is a welcome development, especially at a time that the farmers are counting losses from flooding.

“At Tingo, we are passionate about solutions that will end food insecurity, hunger, malnutrition, poverty, unemployment, rural under development, foreign exchange challenges amongst others,” Chief Executive Officer of Tingo Mobile, Auwalu Tahir said at the event. 

He added; “What you are seeing today is part of the commitment we had made to adopt the United Nations Sustainable Development.

Tahir said the inadequacy of tractor, funding, fertilizer and market connectivity have further worsened the threat to food security in Nigeria, stressing that the MoU would address the issues.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.