Senate Summons N’Delta Affairs Minister over N480bn Fraud Allegations, NDDC Budgets 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions has summoned the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, over allegations of non-performance.

The Chairman of the panel, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, stated this Wednesday at a news conference in Abuja.

He said the committee had met and resolved that the minister should be invited based on the strength of a petition against him.

The senator added that the committee had agreed to ensure the matter was accorded an accelerated hearing.

He said the minister is expected to appear on November 10 by 2pm.

Akinyelure said details of the allegations contained in the petition had been forwarded to the minister.

Giving further details on the petition, Akinyelure said the petitioner alleged that the minister was aiding corrupt practices and had failed to inaugurate the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He said the minister was also accused of trying to replace the sole administrator of the NDDC, Mr Effiong Akwa, who was duly appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari, and confirmed by the National Assembly.

He said removing the sole administrator would be detrimental to the interest of the people in the Niger Delta region.

The chairman said the minister was also expected to explain why he decided to sack over 700 staff of the NDDC.

Akinyelure said the minister was accused of allegedly pursuing his own agenda as against that of the Niger Delta region.

He said that Umana, based on the petition, was compiling projects not appropriated by Buhari to get N480 billion funds of the agency domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He said the N480 billion was contributed by the International Oil Companies (IOCs) for the use of NDDC, adding that the minister was allegedly going behind the back door to get the money out.

“We want the president to stop the minister because the projects he had allegedly compiled were not appropriated for by the National Assembly,” he said.