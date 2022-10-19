S’East Federal Lawmakers Beg Buhari to Release Kanu as Proof of Statesmanship

Traditional rulers, clerics seek his unconditional release

Alex Enumah and Udora Orizu in Abuja

The South East Caucus in the House of Representatives, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to show statesmanship and fatherly introspection by ensuring the release of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

The lawmakers, in a statement signed the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, titled: ‘Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial: Time to Win Peace’, noted the unanimous decision of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, which discharged the IPOB leader of the terrorism charges brought against him by the federal government on the grounds that the trial court lacked jurisdiction due to faulty extradition and extraordinary rendition process.

The caucus also took into cognisance, the reaction of the federal government through the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami, SAN, stating that the federal government would explore the legal options before it and communicates to the public, accordingly.

The lawmakers noted that the country was presently contending with terrorism in the North East, farmers-headers clashes and banditry in the North Central, abductions and armed attacks in the South West, restiveness and attacks by unknown gunmen in the South East, and abductions, cult wars, vandalism of oil installations and oil theft in the South-south region.

According to them, the combined effect of all these has plunged the nation into untold socio-economic malaise.

The caucus lamented that for the South East, the enforcement of sit-at-home by faceless gunmen on account of Nnamdi Kanu’s incarceration even long after IPOB revoked and washed its hands off it has led to wanton loss of human lives, caused disruption of educational and social activities, and unleashed grave economic consequences on the region.

Consequently, the lawmakers noted that the decision of the Court of Appeal is a window of opportunity that should be exploited to solve the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu question, find lasting peace and normalcy in the South East region, and stimulate national unity, healing, and solidarity.

“The reality is that the nation cannot enjoy organic peace so long as any part thereof is troubled. Global experiences and our realities as a nation tell us that heady times like this require not only kinetic options, but also non-kinetic approaches if we must restore and build a peaceful and secure nation where socio-economic and political activities can thrive unhindered.

“We believe that it is always better to jaw-jaw than to war-war. This underscores the decision of the South East Caucus of the National Assembly after its extraordinary meeting on September 15, 2021 to advocate political solution to the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu matter.

“In the communiqué signed by the Leader of the South East Caucus of the National Assembly and former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and other leaders, we underscored the need for constructive interface with relevant stakeholders, the federal government and its relevant agencies towards finding a political solution.

“The decision resonated with other key stakeholders and groups in the South East, including the First Republic Minister, Chief Mbazuluike Amechi, who led some Igbo leaders to Aso Rock to solicit the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We recall that on that occasion, President Muhammadu Buhari maintained that his government was committed to non-interference with judicial process, hence, he matter should be allowed to run its full judicial course.

“Times like this call for statesmanship. This is, therefore, a special appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to take a fatherly introspection on this issue and toe the path of negotiated solution with guarantees on both sides and we trust that Mr. President will not allow this veritable opportunity to win peace and write his name in gold, pass by.”

Also, leaders of the South East geopolitical zone under the aegis of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers and Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops, have joined the call for the unconditional release of Kanu.

The South East joint traditional and clerical body urged the government to immediately release Kanu so as “to douse the current tensions across the Southeast and create an atmosphere for collaboration towards a constructive resolution of the issues”.

The council noted that opinions emanating from the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, regarding the on-going trial of Kanu, has been calling for the immediate and unconditional release of the IPOB leader.

Their position was contained in a press statement dated October 18 and signed by the Chairman, Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, H.M. Obi Nnaemeka Achebe, Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, H.M. Igwe Amb L. O. C. Agubuzu, Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia, Most Rev. Dr. Chibuzo R. Opoko, and Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Dr. Valerian Okeke

“We welcome this judgment and assert that the wisdom of the Appellate Court presents a timely and an unprecedented opportunity to overcome the challenge of trust that, has obstructed the path to peace and opens the window to winning the hearts and minds of the people.

“We, therefore, unequivocally support the call for the immediate release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in line with the unanimous judgment of the Court that his extradition and subsequent trial was illegal, and the lower court had no jurisdiction to hear the case.

“In conclusion, the march towards peace and the restoration of normalcy in our society and economy requires the collective action of all people of God. We are confident that all Nigerians will rise to the summons of History and act with courage, conviction and integrity”, the statement read in part,” they said.