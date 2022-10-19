  • Tuesday, 18th October, 2022

Rainoil Inaugurates Lekki Fuel Station

In its continued drive to make petroleum products easily accessible to consumers across Nigeria, Rainoil Limited, a leading integrated energy company in Nigeria, has commissioned a new fuel station in the Lekki area of Lagos.

Announcing the opening of the fuel station in Lagos recently, the Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie OON, said the new Lekki station is not only a response to the yearnings of the customers who had expressed their desire to have a Rainoil station close to them, but also a commitment to the company’s drive to expand and reach more customers across Nigeria.

The new fuel station, which is located on Block 56, PFS, Lekki Scheme 2, has twelve retail points for petrol (PMS), diesel (AGO), and kerosene (DPK). The station, according to the Managing Director, will, like others, run on the core values of respect for customers; integrity in all transactions; teamwork among the workers; excellent service delivery; and safety for all.

Also commenting on the new addition, the Group Executive Director of the company, Mrs. Godrey Ogbechie, said the new Lekki station is one of many to come as the company will not relent in its expansion drive and ensure there is a Rainoil fuel station within reach of every Nigerian. She said customers should be well assured that they will get the best possible service at each station.

