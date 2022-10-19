Petralon 54, Host Communities Collaborate for Field Development on PPL 259

Peter Uzoho

Petralon 54 Limited, current owner and operator of the Dawes Island marginal field, now known as the Petroleum Prospecting Licence (PPL) 259, has strengthened partnership with its host communities as it proceeds with field development.

The indigenous firm, which was awarded the oil asset 100 per cent in June, 2022 by the federal government through the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), was in Dawes Island at the weekend where it unveiled its field and host community development plans to the host.

Dawes Island Field is located in the Eastern Niger Delta within an area formerly delineated as OML 54 and operated by Chevron as part of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company/Chevron Nigeria Joint Venture.

The Field lies in predominantly swamp terrain, with a water depth of around 4m. It is situated at about 15km South-west of Port Harcourt, 7km west of the Onne Free Trade Zone, and 35km north of the Bonny Terminal.

Chevron had estimated recoverable reserves and resources of up to 19.5 mi barrels, cutting across two fault blocks (Up-thrown Block A and Down-thrown Block B).

The host communities are Ogoloma, Okochiri and Konuju, all in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State.

In his remarks, the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Community and ex-Niger Delta freedom fighter, King Ateke Tom, who spoke through his spokesman, Dr Chris Biriowu, expressed his delight to witness the presentation of the licence to the king as displayed by the founder of Petralon 54.

“He (the king) is assuring Petralon that the Niger Delta is already liberated and therefore, the community issues that other organisations normally display in other regions will not happen in your area of operation.

“This is because our people as represented here by three powerful and strong kingdoms: the Okochiri Kingdom, the Ogoloma Kingdom and the Konuju Kingdom are solidly behind you,” Biriowu said.